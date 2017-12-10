Farrah Abraham’s Naughty X-Rated Xmas Show Requests Are Revealed

Merry Xmas!

Farrah Abraham’s naughty requests for an X-rated Christmas party she’s hosting in Las Vegas have been revealed. The fired Teen Mom OG star’s contract rider for Abraham’s show at the stripper establishment Crazy Horse on Thursday reportedly includes her requests for neon panties and a vajazzle kit.

As Radar has reported, Abraham, 26, underwent vaginal rejuvenation and butt tightening recently, keeping her lady parts firm.

But the porn star wants even more to make her look X-rated ready for the new show, the report notes. Abraham has requested a pre-planned appointment with an affluent med-spa for service of 2 syringes of Sculpta facial filler, plus a 24k gold collagen breast firming gel mask.

She’s also taking care of her strippers, asking for $3,000 in Crazy Horse III Diamond Dollars to tip performers, according to the report. Abraham doesn’t need much in terms of food, as all she’s reportedly asked the Crazy Horse for is figure-friendly California sushi rolls.

As Radar readers know, Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG after her return to the adult film industry.

Abraham was caught on camera shouting at a producer, “Shoot me for who I am!”

Now she’s ringing in the holidays in a very naughty way.

