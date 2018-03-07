Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Farrah Can Do Much Better!’ Abraham’s Mom Debra SLAMS Her Ex-Boyfriend After Split
1
of
9
1 of 9
Debra Danielsen isn’t letting anyone mess with her daughter! On RadarOnline.com’s podcast Teen Mom Time,
Farrah Abraham’s mom slammed Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay after his split from the former Teen Mom OG star.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
“It’s probably for the best,” Danielsen said of the split. “I think Farrah can do much, much better. If anything outstanding would’ve been there I think I would’ve heard about it. There was nothing like, ‘Oh wow mom this guy is awesome!’”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
Danielsen added that she was “shocked” when she learned about the relationship. “I don’t picture Farrah being with someone like that,” she said. “I picture her being with someone much more accomplished or dynamic. I know her heart and the kind of person she needs.”
Radar exclusively revealed Abraham split from Stay one week after she confirmed their relationship. "I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships," the mother of Sophia told Radar. "I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”
5 of 9
Danielsen also wants her daughter to steer clear of ex-boyfriend Simon Saran, who has been going on Instagram rants slamming Abraham and Stay. “He is somebody who has a passive-aggressive and hateful disposition,” she said. “I would hope that my daughter could put up a barrier and keep that negativity away from her and my granddaughter.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 9
Danielsen’s daughter was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult film industry and treatment of the MTV crew. “I do not like that sort of employment,” she said of Abraham’s XXX videos. “I’m not for it. I don’t advocate it. No one in my family does that. I think what I have seen over the years are business people that came from that side of the industry that came after my daughter and promised her things. She goes down the road with these people who are scraping and clawing to make money off of her. I would encourage my daughter to get away from people like that because they are not doing her any good.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 9
As for Danielsen’s relationship with her daughter, it continues to be estranged today. “There is no way to bring people together unless people want to be together,” she said. “I continue to invite my daughter and granddaughter to different things. It always seems there is never enough time.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
8 of 9
Danielsen’s relationship with Abraham became rocky because the 26-year-old does not get along with her stepfather David. “He has been anticipating that at least some point we could have a family gathering and be able to come to some sort of understanding,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping for too. He cares very deeply for her health and well-being. We haven’t gotten any reconciliation yet.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
9 of 9
For more with Danielsen, listen to Teen Mom Time!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Debra Danielsen isn’t letting anyone mess with her daughter! On RadarOnline.com’s podcast Teen Mom Time,
Farrah Abraham’s mom slammed Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay after his split from the former Teen Mom OG star.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“It’s probably for the best,” Danielsen said of the split. “I think Farrah can do much, much better. If anything outstanding would’ve been there I think I would’ve heard about it. There was nothing like, ‘Oh wow mom this guy is awesome!’”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Danielsen added that she was “shocked” when she learned about the relationship. “I don’t picture Farrah being with someone like that,” she said. “I picture her being with someone much more accomplished or dynamic. I know her heart and the kind of person she needs.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Radar exclusively revealed Abraham split from Stay one week after she confirmed their relationship. "I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships," the mother of Sophia told Radar. "I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”
Danielsen also wants her daughter to steer clear of ex-boyfriend Simon Saran, who has been going on Instagram rants slamming Abraham and Stay. “He is somebody who has a passive-aggressive and hateful disposition,” she said. “I would hope that my daughter could put up a barrier and keep that negativity away from her and my granddaughter.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Danielsen’s daughter was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her return to the adult film industry and treatment of the MTV crew. “I do not like that sort of employment,” she said of Abraham’s XXX videos. “I’m not for it. I don’t advocate it. No one in my family does that. I think what I have seen over the years are business people that came from that side of the industry that came after my daughter and promised her things. She goes down the road with these people who are scraping and clawing to make money off of her. I would encourage my daughter to get away from people like that because they are not doing her any good.”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As for Danielsen’s relationship with her daughter, it continues to be estranged today. “There is no way to bring people together unless people want to be together,” she said. “I continue to invite my daughter and granddaughter to different things. It always seems there is never enough time.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Danielsen’s relationship with Abraham became rocky because the 26-year-old does not get along with her stepfather David. “He has been anticipating that at least some point we could have a family gathering and be able to come to some sort of understanding,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping for too. He cares very deeply for her health and well-being. We haven’t gotten any reconciliation yet.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
For more with Danielsen, listen to Teen Mom Time!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.