It’s Over! Farrah Abraham Splits From New Stuntman Boyfriend Aden Stay

That was fast! Just a week after confirming her new romance, Farrah Abraham has split from Hollywood stuntman boyfriend Aden Stay, the former Teen Mom OG star exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success,” the single mom, 26, explained to Radar. “I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects.”

“I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships. I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

The mother of Sophia, 9, has deleted all posts about her ex from her social media, Radar has confirmed.

Abraham first revealed the romance just last week to Us Weekly.

“Aden is amazing,” she gushed. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

As Radar previously reported, Abraham recently went through another messy breakup with MTV. After being fired on camera, she sued the network and producers for $5 million last month.

