‘It’s Bizarre!’ Farrah Abraham’s Mom Deb Slams Daughter’s Replacement Mackenzie McKee

Mackenzie McKee is up for Farrah Abraham’s role on Teen Mom OG, but the fired reality star’s mother Debra Danielsen isn’t pleased with the choice. Abraham’s mom exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com why she doesn’t think the Teen Mom 3 star would be a good fit for the MTV series.
Despite her opinion on the possible casting choice, Danielsen wished the mother-of-three “well.” “She has a relatable story with her mom being ill,” she said. “If Mackenzie took over there would be a new dimension. I hope she does well.”
The Ashley’s Reality Roundup
was the first to report that McKee is being considered for Abraham’s spot, along with Ryan Edwards
’ wife Mackenzie.
Radar exclusively reported McKee is also being considered for a role on Teen Mom 2
after Evans’ husband David Eason
was fired for homophobic comments. Evans’ future with the series is up in the air, as they paused filming for the remainder of the upcoming season
.
Abraham was fired from the series
because of her harsh treatment of producers and return to the adult film industry. Danielsen previously told Radar that the firing is “very sad.” “I love the cast and crew because we’ve been together for 10 years,” she said. “It’s personally very hard for me not to be there. It’s very difficult.”
With the Teen Mom OG reunion filming in New York City on March 3 and March 4, she told Radar, “I was told that I wasn’t attending by MTV. I don’t know what’s happening, but I will be in New York. It’s all up in the air.”
