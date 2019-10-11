Chris Brown might be a great musical talent, but that does not excuse alleged poor treatment of women. Brown’s vicious treatment of Rihanna blew up the headlines back in 2009. Since then, his name has cropped up more than once with women claiming he’s beaten them.

It is never okay to beat up your partner, yet that hasn’t stopped some celebrities from speaking out in Brown’s defense. Do they disbelieve these allegations? Do they think it’s worth putting their career and credibility on the line to stand by a possible attacker? Or maybe they are just thinking about their own relationship with Brown?

Women face a staggering amount of mistreatment with 35% of women worldwide having experienced either physical and/or sexual violence from their partner. This behavior should never be glorified or defended, but these celebrities are standing by their friend.