Very Important Photos: Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Thalia Sodi Celebrates Her Holiday ‘17 Collection For Macy's With An Evening At The New York City Ballet – New York, NY 11.30.17
Kate Bosworth donned in LAND of distraction from head to toe at the brand’s launch party at Chateau Marmont on November 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jordin Sparks celebrating with Sushi Roxx owner Jason Apfelbaum & her husband Dana Isaiah via the announcement that they are having a baby boy!!  
Singer-songwriter Miguel hosted an intimate listening party for his new album “War and Leisure” at Electric Room at Dream Downtown

Photo credit: Cassell A. Ferere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shops at PAIGE at the Malibu Country Mart.

Photo credit: Joey Andrew

Jordin Sparks celebrating inspiring youth with U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program at Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Vanessa Lachey joins in on #31DaysofBaileys by mixing up an indulgent Baileys Original Irish Cream hot chocolate to celebrate the holidays.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Sabrina Carpenter surprises Marines and their families at Build-A-Bear Workshop in Manhattan and donates furry friends to Toys for Tots.

Photo credit: Michael Simon

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leaving dinner at Nellos Restaurant. The duo look cute as they make their way to their car.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa arrive at Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on November 30, 2017

Photo credit: Getty Images

Visit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair on their first official engagement together.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

