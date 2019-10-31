Stay Sexy Murderinos! These Celebrities Are Obsessed With True Crime

True crime is all the rage in most streaming platforms and celebs have caught on. Shows such as Making a Murderer and The Jinx have captured the spooky imaginations of some of Hollywood’s most famous faces. Radar lists the most famous celebs obsessed with true crime.

Plenty of actresses and reality stars have shown their appreciation for these grisly tales. Stars such as Demi Lovato and Kim Kardashian are just a couple of them. What is about these stories that have caught on with celebs? Are they just spooky people fascinated by evil? Whatever it is, Radar has collected the very best celebs obsessed with true crime.

