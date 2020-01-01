Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grumpy Cat, Jennifer Aniston’s Dog Dolly & More Celebrity Pet Deaths of 2019 Check out tributes from the famous stars that lost their little loved ones.

Pets are considered family members to many, and losing one is just as tragic as losing a relative.

In 2019, celebrities mourned the loss of their pets and shared loving tributes on social media in honor of them.

When Tim Tebow lost his pet dog in November, he admitted it was “one of the toughest goodbyes.”

Former Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough expressed the “pure love” she was able to experience from her Cavalier King Charles spaniels.

Ashley Tisdale lost her dog on June 21st and even held a funeral for the pup she referred to as her “soulmate.”

Reese Witherspoon also lost her fur baby Nash back in April and hoped he was “eating all the treats” he wanted in Dog Heaven.

Some celebrity pets passed on after experiencing some health conditions. Chris Pratt‘s 700 pound pig died on April 25 after getting sick, but the actor didn’t specify what he fell ill of.

Sir Patrick Stewart‘s 10-year-old foster dog Lenny died in June after contracting pneumonia.

Others passed away tragically from accidents.

LeAnn Rimes‘ dog died after being attacked by a coyote.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ pup got struck by a car in New York City and Ed Sheeran‘s cat also got hit by a car.

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness‘ cat died after falling out of an open window while he was sleeping.

Some of the celebrity pets that have passed weren’t pets of famous stars, but were instead pets that went on to gain their own fame and social media following.

Bruley, the French bulldog that appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of Queer Eye, for example, passed away in October at 10 years old after suffering from heart problems.

Chico, the Chihuahua who performed on the Broadway version of Legally Blonde passed away on March 11 after touring for more than a decade.

Boo, the world’s cutest dog and the Grumpy Cat, the internet sensation, also passed this year.

