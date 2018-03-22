Catelynn Lowell’s Dad Tells All On Her Traumatic Childhood After PTSD Diagnosis

Catelynn Lowell revealed she suffers from panic disorder and post traumatic stress disorder after back-to-back rehab stints for depression. In an exclusive interview with her father David, he confesses more shocking details on how the Teen Mom OG star’s sad childhood contributed to her mental health issues. revealed she suffers from panic disorder and post traumatic stress disorder after back-to-back rehab stints for depression. In an exclusive interview with her father, he confesses more shocking details on how the Teen Mom OG star’s sad childhood contributed to her mental health issues.

“I don't do drugs or drink so, mostly it was when I had to move for my job when she was 12,” David told Radar. “Kids don't realize that a dad has to do whatever it takes to pay support and insurance for their children … Even if it means moving to do so. I was never a deadbeat dad. One thing I've always done was to take care of the kids.”

David explained how she didn’t see much of her father growing up because he lived in a different state. “That we both had a hard time dealing with,” he admitted. “But we called frequently.”

As for Lowell’s mother April, whose substance abuse issues were a major storyline in earlier seasons of Teen Mom, he explained, “What her mother did with the money, many different boyfriends , and moving all the time, I couldn't say.”

Lowell entered rehab on November 17 and then again on January 17 for depression and suicidal thoughts after suffering a devastating miscarriage. David said his daughter has been doing “wonderful” since she’s been home. “She's doing her aftercare like a champ,” he said. “I did go with her to a holistic approach therapist. I believe this is her first time trying it. It involves breathing techniques, aromatic, sound and of course, talking.”

After three rehab stints , David believes his daughter “will not be going back to an inpatient facility from here on out. “I think she's won the battle, but staying humble about it,” he said. “It's a life long affliction.”

On Voices For Change 2.0 podcast, which was obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup , she shared her diagnosis. "My official diagnoses… it’s panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it’s depression, but it’s co-occurring depression or something like that,” Catelynn said. “It will go away and it will come back with the panic disorder. But it kind of surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it… but it makes a lot of sense too. That’s my newest diagnosis.”