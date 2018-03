Catelynn Lowell’s Dad Tells All On Her Traumatic Childhood After PTSD Diagnosis

On Voices For Change 2.0 podcast, which was obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup , she shared her diagnosis. "My official diagnoses… it’s panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it’s depression, but it’s co-occurring depression or something like that,” Catelynn said. “It will go away and it will come back with the panic disorder. But it kind of surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it… but it makes a lot of sense too. That’s my newest diagnosis.”