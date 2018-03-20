Catelynn Lowell’s Baby Plans On Hold After Miscarriage & Rehab Stints

Catelynn Lowell suffered a devastating miscarriage that landed her in rehab for depression on November 17 and January 17. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star is putting her baby plans on hold to focus on her family and new career goals. suffered a devastating miscarriage that landed her in rehab for depression on November 17 and January 17. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star is putting her baby plans on hold to focus on her family and new career goals.

Nova and raising her," a source close to Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra told Radar. "I know he wants a boy so bad, but he said it's all up to Cate. When she's ready, he's ready, but he's not even bringing it up or mentioning it. A baby is in their future, they just don't know how soon."

In the meantime, Lowell is focusing on her clothing line Tierra Reign with her husband. "She's a lot more involved with their clothing company," the insider said. "They've been really just focused on Tierra Reign and getting back into the swing of things."

But a successful clothing line isn't Lowell's only career goal, as she also hopes to become a mental health activist . "They've both been doing a lot of mental health podcasts since the wounds are still fresh and people still have questions," the source said.

Lowell has also changed her lifestyle, as she has been more proactive in her everyday life. "She said she almost feels like she's been reborn," the source explained. "She has clarity and wakes up feeling like she has a purpose. I know that when he has errands to do or things to get done, instead of Catelynn staying home like she always used to, now she goes out and does things like tend to her horse and spend time outdoors with Nova. She writes in a journal, meditates and makes plans for the next day ."

Lowell has also improved on her communication skills. "There is no more secrecy," the insider said. "When she wants to get something off of her chest she lets him know."

Nova post partum. That miscarriage was one of the most traumatic things she's ever dealt with." On this week's Teen Mom OG, her family explained how the miscarriage triggered her rehab stints. "Unfortunately for Cate, every single pregnancy she's had has had some sort of trauma with it ," he said. "Letting go of Carly, withpost partum. That miscarriage was one of the most traumatic things she's ever dealt with."