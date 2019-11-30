Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bristol Palin Gives Behind The Scenes Home Tour Amid New Romance

Bristol Palin Gives Behind The Scenes Home Tour Amid New Romance

Bristol Palin Gives Behind The Scenes Home Tour Amid New Romance Ex-'Teen Mom OG' star just made it official with beau Janson Moore!

Bristol Palin is continuing on with her new life after her 2018 separation from ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

The former Teen Mom OG star, who just unveiled a new boyfriend, gave fans a tour of her new home via her Instagram story.

The unfurnished home was spacious and complete with a kitchen and balcony. Viewers even got a glimpse of the many boxes Bristol will have to unpack before making the home her own.

As readers know, Palin’s home is not the only thing that’s fresh in her life!

The star is dating hunky Janson Moore, a 24-year-old medical sales rep from Tyler, Texas.

Palin, 29, and her new man went public on Saturday, November 16, when shared an Instagram post of the two of them at a Texas A&M football game.

As Us Weekly reported, Palin’s beau was once a quarterback on their football team.

His spot on the team was secured after an impressive run as a student athlete who earned All-State and All-Rusk County awards in his high school days.

Moore is also an animal lover who is a proud dad to his German shorthaired pup Remington Make Moore and takes his faith very seriously.

In a photo of him and Palin at his alma mater, he captioned the photo with the Bible verse, James 1:17.

Moore’s faith, however, wasn’t enough to save his previous marriage.

As Radar reported, he was previously wed to Makenzie Hausenfluck, but the couple called it quits after just 11 months when he filed for divorce on May 8, 2019.

According to the court filing, “the marriage had become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Moore and Hausenfluck, 25, also agreed to share responsibility for the debt they accrued together, and each were ordered to pay half of credit cards bills totaling $14,000.

Moore left the marriage with a 2010 Toyota Tundre, and Hausenfluck with a 2006 Mazda CX5.

The divorce was finalized on August 6, 2019.

Bristol, on the other hand, announced her separation from ex-husband Meyer on February, 13, 2008 after two years of marriage. The pair share two kids together.

Check out the gallery for more.