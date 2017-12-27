Lindsay Shookus Looks Glum After Post-Holiday Date With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck
took girlfriend Lindsay Shookus
on a romantic dinner date to Nobu this Tuesday, one day after he spent the holidays with Jennifer Garner
and their children. The actor was seen pampering his SNL producer gal on their late night outing. Click though RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos!
On their latest Malibu date, Shookus looked glum and unimpressed as Affleck wrapped his arm around her waist.
The two seemed tense as they left their ritzy dinner.
After the meal, Affleck rushed back to his rehab center, where he is receiving treatment for his alcohol addiction.
It was a sort of "trial reunion," an insider claimed, as the actor is desperately trying to get his family back.
