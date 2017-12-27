Lindsay Shookus Looks Glum After Post-Holiday Date With Ben Affleck thumbnail

Dumped?

Lindsay Shookus Looks Glum After Post-Holiday Date With Ben Affleck

Did the actor finally ditch his girlfriend to fix his marriage to Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck took girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on a romantic dinner date to Nobu this Tuesday, one day after he spent the holidays with Jennifer Garner and their children. The actor was seen pampering his SNL producer gal on their late night outing. Click though RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos!

Ben Affleck, 45, ditched girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, to spend the holidays with Jennifer Garner, 45, and their kids – and it seems she hasn't let it go!

On their latest Malibu date, Shookus looked glum and unimpressed as Affleck wrapped his arm around her waist.

The two seemed tense as they left their ritzy dinner.

After the meal, Affleck rushed back to his rehab center, where he is receiving treatment for his alcohol addiction.

As Radar previously reported, Affleck and Garner spent the holiday in Montana with their son and two daughters.

It was a sort of "trial reunion," an insider claimed, as the actor is desperately trying to get his family back.

A source told Radar that "Ben's been begging Jen to give their marriage another shot, but she's refused to promise anything until he's on the straight and narrow."

Sticking to his word, Ben Affleck is now back in rehab for the third time after his relapse!

If he breaks things off with Lindsay Shookus, will Jennifer Garner finally forgive him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

