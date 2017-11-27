Awkward! Ben Introduces Lindsay To Jen — Inside The Trio’s Secret Meet & Greet

The super awkward secret meet and greet went down on Saturday afternoon, a source tells X17 Photo credit: Getty Images

An insider reveals the intro "went off without a hitch." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Affleck, 45, brought girlfriend Shookus, 37, to meet up with Garner, 45, at Farm Shop in Brentwood. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The trio sat down for a late lunch sans the former flame's three shared children. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Things were said to have gone so well the three even headed over to Garner's pad in the Pacific Palisades for a sit-down afterwards! Photo credit: MEGA

"Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen," an informant close to the situation dished to the outlet. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay." Photo credit: MEGA

"Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen — like how clean and healthy he looks," said the source of Affleck, who has continuously made headlines over his problems with alcohol. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The snitch continued: "Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben."