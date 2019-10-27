Roloffs Mark Funeral For Amy's Mom After Mourning Star Misses Pumpkin Season At Farm 'See you later grandma,' Jeremy writes in sharing family memorial photos.

The Roloff family shared a sad occasion this weekend—the funeral for Amy’s mother Patricia Knight.

This week, Amy and Matt’s son Jeremy and other family members remembered the life of Patricia at a local Michigan funeral home. As RadarOnline.com reported in September, Patricia died at age 86, just a week after Amy’s engagement to her longtime boyfriend Chris Marek.

Jeremy, 29, took to Instagram with a series of photos from the gathering, writing, “Spent the last three days in Michigan for my grandma’s funeral. She was an amazing women [sic], a pioneer for her time and I’m thankful, honored even, to have Knight blood in me. Although heartbreaking, it was a celebration indeed.” The Little People, Big World son posed with cousins and photographed a memorial table with flowers and photos of Patricia.

Amy had previously told PEOPLE about her mom’s passing that she was sad “but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. She was a great mom. Thank you for all the condolences and well wishes. Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day.”

The funeral news comes after Radar reported that Amy has been sidelined from the family pumpkin patch business while her ex-husband Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler has been front and center there.

The pre-Halloween business at Roloff Farms was missing the LPBW matriarch this time around. On October 19, Amy, 55, wrote on her Instagram account, captioning a photo of herself with an elderly fan at Roloff Farms, “Even though I wasn’t really a part of Pumpkin season this year (various reasons), I truly missed meeting so many of you and dressing up. Enjoy this amazing time of year—Fall.” Around the same time, Matt, 58, posted an Instagram photo of him and Caryn cuddling and smiling in front of the pumpkin patch area and Halloween maze at the family farm.

Matt lovingly wrote as a caption, “Look who came out and helped at the pumpkin patch today. @rolofffarms @carynchandler1 We over heard one little boy tell his mom on the way out ‘mom. That was the best day of my life.’ Now that made us smile! #funfun#lovelove.” Mourning Amy stepped away from the pumpkin patch as she had to travel to her Michigan hometown for the services for her mother. Earlier this week, Amy told fans on Instagram about her travel plans and said Chris and her kids would be with her for the memorial.

“I’m torn with my emotions. I miss her so much and at the same time happy she’s not in pain anymore and with the Lord….Remember to be kind and let others know you love them every day,” she wrote. Matt also devoted an Instagram post to paying tribute to his former mother-in-law Patricia this weekend.

