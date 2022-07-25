Young Dolph Memorial Mural Vandalized In Memphis Before Late Rapper's 37th Birthday

Cameron Hill, the young local artist commissioned to paint the mural honoring Young Dolph, spoke out and confirmed the artwork was vandalized with paint early Thursday morning.

“Young Dolph meant everything to me,” Hill told FOX13 Memphis. “I’m 26 years old, so I grew up looking and watching Young Dolph.”

“I started receiving hateful messages, hateful phone calls, so I paused for a day,” Hill also told the outlet, revealing that he had worked on the project on Monday and Tuesday before taking a break on Wednesday due to the threatening messages and phone calls.