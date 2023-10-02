Yevgeny Prigozhin's Son Visits Killed Mercenary Chief's Grave Before Inheriting $120M and Control of Wagner PMC
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s son is reportedly set to inherit $120 million and take control of the Wagner Private Military Company following his father’s death earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prigozhin’s son, Pavel Prigozhin, was also reportedly spotted visiting his late father’s grave in St. Petersburg over the weekend.
In the latest development to come after the elder Prigozhin was killed on August 23 when his private jet crashed outside of Moscow, the late mercenary chief’s 25-year-old son is reportedly set to inherit his father’s vast wealth and the remains of Wagner PMC.
According to Daily Star, Pavel was pictured visiting his father’s gravesite on Sunday alongside dozens of other mourners.
The outlet also reported that Prigozhin’s will instructed that the majority of his inheritance be bequeathed to 25-year-old Pavel.
"All my property, as well as property that may be acquired by me in the future, I bequeath to Pavel Evgenyevich Prigozhin,” the late Wagner chief’s will reportedly read.
The Institute for the Study of War further reported that Pavel took over “command” of Wagner PMC on Sunday, October 1 – the same day Pavel was spotted visiting his late father’s grave.
Also surprising are reports that Pavel is currently negotiating with the Russian National Guard, Rosgvardia, in an effort to have Wagner mercenaries reintroduced into Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
"A prominent Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel announced on October 1 that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son Pavel Prigozhin has taken over ‘command’ of the Wagner Group, and that Pavel Prigozhin is negotiating with Rosgvardia about having the Wagner Group rejoin combat operations in Ukraine,” the United States-based think tank said on Monday.
"The prominent Wagner-affiliated source reported that Wagner fighters would not have to sign contracts with the Russian MoD and that the Wagner Group would retain its name, symbols, ideology, commanders, management, and existing standard operating principles,” the Institute for the Study of War continued.
"A different pro-Wagner source claimed on September 30 that Rosgvardia Head Viktor Zolotov is considering allowing Wagner Group elements to join Rosgvardia as a separate Wagner unit, though the Pavel Prigozhin camp has not commented specifically on how its branch of the Wagner Group may operate with Rosgvardia."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pavel’s father was killed on August 23 when the mercenary chief’s private jet crashed into a field just north of Moscow.
The elder Prigozhin’s death came two months after he ordered his Wagner troops to march on Moscow to oust certain members of the Kremlin, and some sources speculated that Vladimir Putin had Prigozhin killed in response to the coup attempt.
Prigozhin’s body was later identified using a DNA test, and he was buried in St. Petersburg on August 29.
Putin offered his “condolences” following Prigozhin’s death and thanked the late Wagner chief for his “significant contribution” to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
"What concerns this air crash, first of all, I want to express sincere condolences to the families of all those who died,” Putin said after Prigozhin’s death was confirmed. “It is always a tragedy.”
"Indeed, if they were there and, according to the initial information, Wagner Company employees were on board, I want to note that those people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the Nazi regime in Ukraine,” Putin added at the time.