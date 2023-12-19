Yaya Mayweather Accuses NBA YoungBoy’s Security of Failing to Prevent Fight Between Her and Mother of Rapper’s Child

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya trashed her ex-NBA Youngboy as she defended herself against a lawsuit over her 2020 arrest. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Yaya and her legal team are fighting the case brought by Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child.

In 2020, Yaya was arrested after she allegedly stabbed Lapattra at the rapper’s Texas home. Yaya was dating NBA Youngboy at the time. She showed up at his home to find the rapper hanging out with Lapattra. The women started fighting which led to Yaya pulling out knives. In the end, Yaya was sentenced to 6 years’ probation.

Lapattra filed a civil suit against Yaya and NBA Youngboy demanding damages. In a recent filing, Yaya demanded additional third parties be dragged into the case. In her filing, Yaya claimed that NBA Youngboy was in a relationship with her and Lapattra at the same time — which she had no idea about at the time. Yaya claimed that, On April 3rd, 2020, “both women were in [NBA Youngboy’s] home, at the same time, but neither [Yaya] nor [Lapattra] knew about the other woman in the house because [NBA Youngboy] “kept them in separate parts of the house.”

Yaya claimed NBA Youngboy had multiple separate security teams at the house “that did nothing to alert either woman of the other’s presence, to separate them when an altercation developed (i.e., when each woman unexpectedly discovered a stranger in the house with them), or to protect the people at [NBA Youngboy’s] house.The security teams provided 24-hour security.” Floyd’s daughter demanded the security guards be added to the lawsuit. Back in 2020, Iyanna aka Yaya was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident went down at rapper NBA Youngboy’s home. Law enforcement sources claimed Yaya showed up to the musician’s home to find him hanging out with the mother of his child, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. Yaya reportedly told Lapattra that she was NBA Youngboy’s fiancée and instructed Lapattra to leave the home. Sources said Lapattra objected and told Yaya to leave. Sources said the two started yelling at each other and then Yaya pulled out 2 knives. TMZ said a source claimed Lapattra “stepped toward” Yaya which led to Yaya charging at Lapattra.

Lapattra said Yaya stabbed her multiple times. The mother of NBA Youngboy’s child was found on the flood by EMTs. She was taken to the hospital. According to reports, Lapattra suffered multiple lacerations to her arm. Yaya told police she had never met Lapattra before the incident. She claimed Lapattra had been the aggressor in the situation.

In 2022, Yaya pleaded guilty in court. She admitted to “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing injury “with a knife” to Lapattra. Yaya was sentenced to 6 years of probation. Per her plea deal, Floyd’s daughter was ordered not to get into any trouble, not to use any illegal drugs, and to report to a supervising officer.

Following Yaya’s arrest, Lapattra sued Yaya and NBA Youngboy over the stabbing. She accused Yaya of causing her physical pain and mental anguish. Lapattra demanded unspecified damages for her medical bills, disfigurement, and loss of wages. NBA Youngboy denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the civil lawsuit.

The rapper argued that Yaya was “solely responsible for the assault,” according to NBC News. The case is ongoing.