Wisconsin Woman Who Cops Say BEHEADED Man and Had Sex With His Corpse SMILES in Court

May 11 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The Wisconsin woman, who police said confessed to beheading and sexually abusing a corpse, smiled throughout her court appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Taylor Schabusiness sported a sinister smile during her court appearance on Tuesday in Brown County, Wisconsin.

The last time she was in court, the suspect attacked her lawyer. It appeared that little had changed since then as she grinned from ear to ear, even as the judge reviewed the gruesome details of her case.

Schabusiness was denied a request for bail reduction at her court appearance — and, judging by her demeanor, she appeared to be unfazed by the ruling. The Wisconsin woman's attorneys requested her $2 million bond be lowered to $500,000 but were unsuccessful.

Schabusiness entered a not-guilty plea to charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

Law enforcement alleged that Schabusiness confessed to beheading Shad Thyrion and sexually abusing his corpse.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Schabusiness in 2022, the suspect allegedly told police she got pleasure from the heinous act.

The complaint alleged that Schabusiness decapitated the victim with a bread knife in a meth-induced rage before she sexually abused his corpse — and was said to have told police, "Ya I liked it."

The complaint continued by noting that after Schabusiness' conversation with law enforcement, officers were forced to look for the victim's dismembered body parts after the suspect allegedly discarded them in various locations. Schabusiness was accused of telling authorities during the process "that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs."

Thyrion's mother found his head and "male organ" in a plastic container in her bucket. After the unfathomable discovery, the victim's mother contacted law enforcement.

The victim's legs were later found in a crockpot that was being stored in the vehicle that Schabusiness was driving. At the time of Thyrion's murder, Schabusiness had been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

The Brown County judge noted that fact during his ruling to deny Schabusiness' bail be reduced.

Schabusiness is scheduled to appear again in court in a month, where her attorneys are expected to argue a motion that would strike her alleged comments to police after her arrest.

