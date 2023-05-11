Wisconsin Woman Who Cops Say BEHEADED Man and Had Sex With His Corpse SMILES in Court

The Wisconsin woman, who police said confessed to beheading and sexually abusing a corpse, smiled throughout her court appearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Taylor Schabusiness sported a sinister smile during her court appearance on Tuesday in Brown County, Wisconsin.

The last time she was in court, the suspect attacked her lawyer. It appeared that little had changed since then as she grinned from ear to ear, even as the judge reviewed the gruesome details of her case.