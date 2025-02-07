William Shatner, 93, 'High on Life' Due to Being Hooked on 'Magic' Cannabis Products: 'They Beam Him Right Up!'
William Shatner has been feeling "high on life" – all thanks to his "magic" cannabis products.
RadarOnline.com can report the 93-year-old relies on the cannabis products to help soothe his joints, but he's feeling so many other benefits.
A source revealed: "Bill still has the body of a 93-year-old, but can do much more because he takes cannabis extracts like CBD and THC to relieve the aches and swelling in his joints.
"He's also got an arthritic back from years of horseback riding, but his 'magical' cannabinoids manage the pain so well he feels years younger. That's why he has the energy to travel to all these events!"
Even though the Star Trek icon is 93, he's still out and about attending many activities.
He stopped at the New Orleans Fan Expo from Jan. 10 to 12, and prior to that, he attended a cruise to Antarctica aboard the new Space2Sea Seabourn Vessel with NASA astronauts Scott Kelly, Jose Hernandez, and moonwalker Charlie Duke.
Luckily for the 93-year-old, it doesn't seem like he has any plans to slow down due to the products.
While praising THC and CBD, he said: "I'm finding out there are many things that help aches and pains that we didn't know about just a few years ago."
In 2020, he also opened up about achieving success with the products, stating: "Well, THC and CBD, and that kind of thing. It's magical. I've had swollen joints where it hurts, you rub some on and while you're rubbing it on, the pain disappears. It's magical."
A rep for the actor also gave credit to the actor "trying to stay healthy."
Blabs an insider: "He can stand on his feet longer and talk nonstop, and can ride horses every day. These products produce a feeling of calm and relaxation, and Bill is clearly in cannabis heaven. He can honestly say he was saved by weed!"
But Shatner isn't the first celebrity to be open about his cannabis use.
Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart, and the late Olivia Newton John all admitted using cannabis to help with pain.
In late 2024, a source revealed to RadarOnline.com the actor sparked fears he was overworking himself and heading for disaster.
An insider said: "He's got all these things he wants to do and not a lot of time to do them in.
"That's propelling him to go around at breakneck speed."
Our source explained his inner circle was left worried about his schedule, especially after finding out he's a skin cancer survivor.
The source continued: "Some people feel Bill should slow down and chill out, but he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't care a damn about what it may be doing to his health.
"Bill wants to go out in a blaze. He's always said the secret to longevity is to keep moving, but at this frenetic pace, pals fear he's liable to crash and burn!"