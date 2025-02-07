William Shatner, 93, 'High on Life' Due to Being Hooked on 'Magic' Cannabis Products: 'They Beam Him Right Up!'

Luckily for the 93-year-old, it doesn't seem like he has any plans to slow down due to the products.

While praising THC and CBD, he said: "I'm finding out there are many things that help aches and pains that we didn't know about just a few years ago."

In 2020, he also opened up about achieving success with the products, stating: "Well, THC and CBD, and that kind of thing. It's magical. I've had swollen joints where it hurts, you rub some on and while you're rubbing it on, the pain disappears. It's magical."

A rep for the actor also gave credit to the actor "trying to stay healthy."