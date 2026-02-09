EXCLUSIVE Why Will Smith's Anger Management Therapy Is Being Called a 'Total Failure'

Smith, who remains banned from the Oscars until 2032, has spent recent years in spiritual counseling while battling to develop new projects. Yet friends say his quest for calm has run aground, replaced by frustration, isolation, and a realization Hollywood will never forgive him.

"The anger has been pushed down, not mastered," said one Hollywood source. "He's done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened."

The actor's troubles recently deepened when violinist Brian King Joseph filed a sexual‑harassment lawsuit against him – allegations he denies. Smith's lawyer Allen B. Grodsky branded the claims "false, baseless, and reckless."

The case has nonetheless complicated Smith's attempts at a comeback anchored around I Am Legend 2, a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster, which he is producing with Michael B. Jordan.