'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack Speeding Up Divorce Only Weeks After Oscars Date With Estranged Wife
Will & Grace star Eric McCormack made moves in court this week to move his divorce along — despite being spotted out with his estranged wife Janet weeks ago.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Eric informed the court he had turned over a list of his assets and debts to Janet along with a list of his income and expenses.
The move is required before parties can begin negotiations and usually indicates the parties are ready to begin settlement talks.
Eric turned over the documents on April 5 — only weeks after the actor and his wife were seen walking the red carpet that the Elton John AIDS Foundation 2024 Oscars viewing party.
The duo were all smiles as they posed together before the event.
As we previously reported, Janet filed for divorce in November after 26 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split but did not list a date of separation.
In her petition, she asked the court to award her spousal support. The duo don't any minor children — making child support a moot issue. They share a 21-year-old son.
The two met on the set of the 1994 TV show Lonesome Dove. Eric starred in the show while Janet worked as an assistant director.
As we first reported, Eric agreed to the majority of requests in Janet’s petition. He admitted the marriage was broken without any hopes for a reconciliation.
The actor listed the date of marriage as August 3, 1997, but said the date of separation was “to be determined.”
Eric did not indicate whether he was on board with spousal support. He asked to reserve the issue of support for future determination.
Regarding separate property, Eric said, “Respondent believes that he has separate property, but is unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property. Respondent will amend this Response or file an appropriate pleading once the full nature and extent of his separate property has been ascertained.”
Eric said they shared community property. He noted, “There are community and quasi-community assets and obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown to Respondent at this time.”
The actor asked that both parties cover their own legal fees.