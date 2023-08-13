'Will & Grace' Actor Eric McCormack Left 'Broken-Hearted' After Former Costars Are No-Shows at Broadway Gig's Opening Night

Even though McCormack put on a stellar performance for his role as Beau, not seeing their faces still bummed out. "Eric knows if any one of these people asked him to show up for them, he would!" the tipster told the National Enquirer.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for McCormack for comment.

McCormack and his costars have a lot of history together. The reboot sitcom came to an end in 2020 after three seasons, having been given the green light as part of a number of revivals when it returned to the small screen in 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.