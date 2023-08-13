'Will & Grace' Actor Eric McCormack Left 'Broken-Hearted' After Former Costars Are No-Shows at Broadway Gig's Opening Night
Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack was disappointed that his former costars did not make an appearance at his opening night for Broadway's "The Cottage," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source said the star was "brokenhearted" when Debra Messing, Meghan Mullally and Sean Hayes were MIA after getting a personal invite, according to a sensational report.
The show made its dazzling debut at The Hayes Theater on July 24.
The women were apparently out of town, but have plans to attend a future show date. They will have to pencil it in sooner than later, as Playbill notes the 16-week limited engagement will continue through October 29 before curtains close.
According to the synopsis, the show is set in the English countryside in 1923.
It follows the characters amid a domino effect after a woman named Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover's wife, following which "the true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous – potentially murderous – romantic comedy."
Even though McCormack put on a stellar performance for his role as Beau, not seeing their faces still bummed out. "Eric knows if any one of these people asked him to show up for them, he would!" the tipster told the National Enquirer.
McCormack and his costars have a lot of history together. The reboot sitcom came to an end in 2020 after three seasons, having been given the green light as part of a number of revivals when it returned to the small screen in 2017.
McCormack, who portrayed the lovable Will Truman on the hit sitcom, ensured it was a ceremonious departure. "Well, we're taking this one out like we brought it in: with love, laughs, gratitude... and on our own terms. Season 3 of #WillandGrace (well, season 11!) will be our grand finale... and it's gonna be FANTASTIC," he tweeted.
"For all Will & Grace fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter)," Hayes, for his part, posted. "To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you."