Why You Should Avoid Social Media Posting Following an Accident

In recent years, it feels as if social media platforms have become inescapably integrated into modern life. What began as little more than online community-building experiments has since evolved into pillars of communication, information, and entertainment for people across the globe. To this end, many people utilize their own personal social media accounts to not only interact with friends, family, and followers, but also to share things from their lives with them. While this is all in good fun, it is important to consider that everything you post online is essentially being entered into the record, in one way or another. Perhaps at no time is it more crucial to be aware of the larger context and possible consequences of what you post than it is after an accident.

Social media activity after an accident can have unintended effects on a person’s privacy, credibility, insurance communications, and recovery process. Even casual posts, photos, comments, or check-ins may be misunderstood or taken out of context. A careful approach to online activity, such as the kind that Van Sant Law personal injury lawyers espouse the value of, can help people avoid unnecessary complications while focusing on their health and next steps.