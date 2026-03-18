How MrBeast Is Exploring His First NFT Gallery — Verified Facts and Insider Rumors

YouTube megastar MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, may be preparing to dip into a world far removed from viral challenges and record-breaking giveaways – and RadarOnline.com sources say that even the hint of this move is sparking curiosity across the digital art scene.

Radar has learned that Donaldson, known for turning internet trends into global phenomena, has engaged in several verified crypto and digital projects, though the idea of a personal NFT gallery remains speculative.