Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced She Changed Son Wolf's Name Over Tammy Hembrow Feud: 'Let's Be Real Here'

“Let's be real here. Kylie didn't like that Tammy had the name Wolf before she did,” one social media user speculated about her surprising switchup. “Kylie changed Wolf’s name y’all. Why is that so funny to me. Do you think Tammy is laughing too?!?!” another wrote. “Can’t believe Kylie Jenner decided Wolf wasn’t her son's name anymore, Tammy really won,” a third agreed.

Kylie shared the name update on Monday, nearly two months after welcoming baby No. 2 on February 2, only one day after their daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote via her Instagram Stories. "We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."