Conor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For 'Driving Dangerously,' Fighter Could Face 6 Months In Jail
UFC fighter Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested on Tuesday for "driving dangerously" in Ireland.
The tough right hook has since been released from jail after passing a drug and alcohol test, a detail his rep confirmed. That doesn't mean he's off the hook. If convicted, McGregor could face up to 6 months in jail over the alleged incident.
According to the Irish Independent, the UFC fighter was driving his new $170k Bentley Continental GT around west Dublin when authorities pulled him over, accusing him of committing multiple traffic offenses.
McGregor was reportedly charged with dangerous driving and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court next month. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined for speeding. If convicted, the boxer could face a fine of up to $5,500, 6-months imprisonment, or both.
Following the incident, McGregor's representation, Karen Kessler released a statement claiming, "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations." Kessler claims, "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."
The boxer's Bentley was seized and has since been returned to the former Featherweight Champion.
This isn't McGregor's first run-in with the law — especially in Ireland. McGregor, who broke his leg last year, has been trying to get himself back to peak performance since shape.
After a rehab stint, the champ has been hitting the gym with hopes to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible.
