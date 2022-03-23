Conor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For 'Driving Dangerously,' Fighter Could Face 6 Months In Jail

Following the incident, McGregor's representation, Karen Kessler released a statement claiming, "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí for alleged road traffic violations." Kessler claims, "He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

The boxer's Bentley was seized and has since been returned to the former Featherweight Champion.

