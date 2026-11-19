Panelist Sunny Hostin came in hot with some stats, sharing, "We have not had measles in this country for over 25 years, and now we have about 5,400 cases," while noting there have been 48 new cases in 2026.

That sent Goldberg over the edge and caused her to break out in the naughty words she promised not to use, as the EGOT winner erupted, "Listen. I'm just going to say it. Get his a-- out of there. Impeach him. Impeach him!"

While 13 measles-related deaths have been reported in the U.S. since 2025, Goldberg appeared to lay the blame at RFK Jr.'s feet, making the bizarre suggestion that he is responsible for "many people" losing their lives without elaborating on who she meant or providing evidence to back up her claim.

"He is – I don't want to say it, but I feel like he's responsible for many people not making it. Get him gone, man," the Ghost star openly seethed.