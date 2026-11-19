'Impeach Him!': Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on RFK Jr. and Urges Congress to Get Rid of Health Sec. in Blistering Rant on 'The View'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg admitted she was so angry she had to hold back curse words while ranting on The View about why Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to be impeached, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 71-year-old panel moderator went off on Wednesday, November 18, over the U.S. losing its measles elimination status for the first time in more than 25 years and put the blame squarely on RFK Jr.
Whoopi Goldberg Demands 'Get Him Gone' About RFK Jr.
"Okay, I have to, like, find a way to do this without saying any bad words," Goldberg admitted before launching into the segment.
"The Make America Healthy Again movement just took a big hit over the U.S. officially losing its measles elimination status after several nationwide outbreaks that have claimed ten lives in the past year," the Sister Act star explained.
"Now, yesterday, both sides of the aisle blasted Health Secretary RFK Jr. over this. But they didn't impeach him," Goldbed noted, then huffed, "Get him gone!"
She tossed to a clip of House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasting the HHS secretary, calling the loss "scandalous" and making allegations that RFK's vaccine skepticism put the country in harm's way.
Whoopi Goldberg Claims RFK Jr. Is 'Responsible For Many People Not Making It'
Panelist Sunny Hostin came in hot with some stats, sharing, "We have not had measles in this country for over 25 years, and now we have about 5,400 cases," while noting there have been 48 new cases in 2026.
That sent Goldberg over the edge and caused her to break out in the naughty words she promised not to use, as the EGOT winner erupted, "Listen. I'm just going to say it. Get his a-- out of there. Impeach him. Impeach him!"
While 13 measles-related deaths have been reported in the U.S. since 2025, Goldberg appeared to lay the blame at RFK Jr.'s feet, making the bizarre suggestion that he is responsible for "many people" losing their lives without elaborating on who she meant or providing evidence to back up her claim.
"He is – I don't want to say it, but I feel like he's responsible for many people not making it. Get him gone, man," the Ghost star openly seethed.
'Start With' RFK Jr. 'Then Go To Hegseth' for Impeachment Status
Goldberg was so furious over the measles outbreak that she demanded Democrats put RFK Jr. at the top of their impeachment hit list when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, before turning their sights on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other Donald Trump administration officials.
"Start with this one and then go to Hegseth and then go to the other ones and get people in these positions who can actually do the d-mn job. We are tired of this. People are dying. Children are dying. Stop it. Impeach him. We'll be right back," the host exploded as she threw to commercial.
RFK Jr. Defends Against Measles Elimination Status
RFK Jr. has repeatedly pushed back on claims that he's responsible for the measles outbreak, telling a Senate committee in April, "The measles epidemic began before I came into office" and traced it years back to immunization disruptions during the COVID era."
"We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles," RFK Jr. vowed in a Tuesday, November 17 post on X.
The MAHA king then explained, "Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad," going on to name nine other countries that have also lost their elimination status in recent years.
RFK Jr. added that the "CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases."