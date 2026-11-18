'He Needs to Be Removed': Top Doctor Blasts RFK Jr. as US Loses Measles-Free Status for First Time in 26 Years
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
The United States has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years, prompting renewed criticism of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his handling of vaccine policy.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced the decision on November 17, 2026, after determining that the same measles virus lineage had circulated continuously in the country for more than 12 months.
The designation, first achieved in 2000, was lost after a sustained chain of transmission that began in January 2025.
The decision has intensified pressure on Kennedy, with medical experts and politicians questioning his leadership as the country faces its worst measles outbreak in decades.
US Loses Measles Elimination Status After Year of Continuous Spread
PAHO's regional verification commission reviewed evidence during a meeting in Washington, D.C., from November 10 to 13.
It concluded that the United States had re-established endemic measles transmission after the same virus lineage circulated uninterrupted for at least a year.
The distinction is important: losing elimination status does not mean measles is spreading everywhere in the country. It means the virus has established sustained local transmission rather than appearing only in separate outbreaks following imported cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 5,412 confirmed measles cases as of November 12, 2026. That is more than double the 2,289 cases recorded throughout 2025 and the highest annual total since 1991.
Top Doctor Jonathan Reiner Demands Kennedy's Removal
The announcement prompted a sharp response from Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor at George Washington University.
Appearing on CNN's The Arena on November 17, Reiner described the loss of elimination status as a historic public health failure. He blamed declining vaccination rates and years of efforts to undermine confidence in the measles vaccine.
"There has been no greater purveyor of misinformation about this vaccine than America's current Health and Human Services secretary," Reiner said.
He also accused Kennedy of failing to clearly reassure Americans that the vaccine is safe and effective.
"He needs to be removed. The president should remove him," Reiner added.
Political Pressure Against RFK Jr. Grows
Reiner's criticism followed calls for Kennedy's replacement from Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
During a November 15 appearance on CBS' Face the Nation, Cassidy said he would choose someone else to lead the department if he were president.
"This has been a failure. If I were president, I would choose someone else because there needs to be accountability for higher health care costs, more measles deaths, losing elimination status, and no progress on processed foods," he said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also called for Kennedy's removal, blaming the health secretary for what he described as an avoidable setback.
Kennedy Responds and Outlines Plan to Regain Status
Kennedy defended the administration's response, pledging to contain the outbreaks and restore the country's measles elimination designation.
In a November 17 social media post, he wrote, "We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status."
He also reiterated his support for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, calling it the most effective way to prevent infection.
The CDC has provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to help state and local health departments strengthen vaccination efforts, surveillance and outbreak responses.
Regaining elimination status will require the United States to interrupt continuous transmission for at least 12 consecutive months. PAHO also expects improvements in vaccination coverage, disease monitoring, and outbreak response before the country can regain its designation.