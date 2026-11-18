The United States has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years, prompting renewed criticism of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his handling of vaccine policy.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced the decision on November 17, 2026, after determining that the same measles virus lineage had circulated continuously in the country for more than 12 months.

The designation, first achieved in 2000, was lost after a sustained chain of transmission that began in January 2025.

The decision has intensified pressure on Kennedy, with medical experts and politicians questioning his leadership as the country faces its worst measles outbreak in decades.