'Seditious Conspiracy': White House Aide Slams 'Chilling' Revelation FBI Surveilled Melania and Barron Trump — as MAGA Erupts Over 'Appalling Abuse of Power'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
A top White House official has called the chilling revelation that the FBI surveilled Donald, Melania, and son Barron Trump's whereabouts before the raid on Mar-a-Lago a "seditious conspiracy" by former President Joe Biden's Justice Department, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Other leading Republicans were also quick to call the explosive, newly released documents detailing the fed's Operation Plasmic Echo against then-private citizen Trump "one of the biggest scandals in American history" by a Democratic administration "weaponizing" the government against the 45th president.
'A Seditious Conspiracy Against The Republic Waged From Within The Department Of Justice'
"This was a seditious conspiracy against the Republic waged from within the Department of Justice and at the highest levels of government," White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller fumed in a Tuesday, October 5, post on X after the documents were released.
Emails and other evidence revealed federal investigators were keeping close tabs on the Trump family ahead of the explosive August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, tracking Melania and Barron's travel and whereabouts as agents prepared to hunt for classified government records and national defense information The Don was suspected of taking after leaving office.
The docs also showed the feds closely monitored the cell phone data of the president's then-campaign manager, Susie Wiles, who currently serves as his Chief of Staff.
'This Appalling Abuse Of Power Must Never Happen Again'
Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn scoffed in her post, "Yet further proof that the Biden administration weaponized government against its political opponents," adding, "This appalling abuse of power must never happen again."
Presidential adviser Alex Bruesewitz raged, "This is one of the biggest scandals in American history," while Florida Congressman Randy Fine made the comparison, "This is 1000 times worse than Watergate. Democrats can never be allowed to have this power again," referring to the scandal that caused former President Richard Nixon to resign in 1974.
White House Calls Out Operation Plasmic Echo
Trump has yet to weigh in on the bombshell Operation Plasmic Echo revelations, but the White House unleashed a blistering attack on former special counsel Jack Smith over the federal investigations targeting the president.
"Jack Smith's surveillance operation was a disgraceful abuse of government power," White House spokesperson Lauren Bis declared in a blistering statement responding to the newly released documents.
She added: "Spying on political opponents is weaponization of law enforcement, plain and simple. Those responsible must be held accountable."
Joe Biden's DOJ Highest Levels Gave Approval to Operation Plasmic Echo
The White House claimed in a statement when releasing the newly declassified docs that the three-year investigation was greenlit at the uppermost reaches of Biden’s Justice Department, naming then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
It also argued the extraordinary setup effectively left the Biden administration overseeing a criminal investigation that could determine the legal fate of Biden’s chief Republican rival in the 2024 presidential race.
The statement also claimed Smith and his team "monitored the activities of President Donald Trump’s legal defense team, journalists, and campaign advisers using a pen register device that tracked the calls coming to and from his chief of staff Susie Wiles' phone."
The FBI's alleged surveillance dragnet reportedly reached all the way to Trump himself, with agents meticulously tracking his calls with Wiles and even identifying the former president’s secretive “vanity number," a customized phone number designed to spell out a memorable word.
Although the newly released records shielded Trump’s personalized digits, agents logged his communications with shocking precision. One May 19, 2023, entry recorded: "2:05 pm The FPOTUS Vanity Number called WILES for 16 minutes and 11 seconds."