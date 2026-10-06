'Seditious Conspiracy': White House Aide Slams 'Chilling' Revelation FBI Surveilled Melania and Barron Trump — as MAGA Erupts Over 'Appalling Abuse of Power'

"This was a seditious conspiracy against the Republic waged from within the Department of Justice and at the highest levels of government," White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller fumed in a Tuesday, October 5, post on X after the documents were released.

Emails and other evidence revealed federal investigators were keeping close tabs on the Trump family ahead of the explosive August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, tracking Melania and Barron's travel and whereabouts as agents prepared to hunt for classified government records and national defense information The Don was suspected of taking after leaving office.

The docs also showed the feds closely monitored the cell phone data of the president's then-campaign manager, Susie Wiles, who currently serves as his Chief of Staff.