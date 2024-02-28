Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Danny Masterson
Exclusive

Incarcerated Danny Masterson's First Meal After Prison Transfer Revealed!

danny masterson prison
Source: CDC; MEGA

Danny Masterson was recently transferred to California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Danny Masterson is remaining healthy behind bars. RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, which shows what the actor-turned-convicted rapist ate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the first day of his latest prison transfer.

As this outlet reported, Masterson was playing musical prisons instead of chairs. He was moved to three facilities in two months for several reasons, one being overcrowding, until he ended up at California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo to serve his 30-year sentence.

Article continues below advertisement
bijou phillips bahamas trip after danny masterson sentencing
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, showing what he was served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on day one.

Masterson was transferred to the minimum security prison on Friday, February 16. That morning, RadarOnline.com is told that prisoners were served Rice Krispies cereal, low-fat yogurt with fruit, bran muffin cake, and peanut butter.

The disgraced That '70s Show star and his new pals were also given milk and coffee to wash down their breakfast meal.

Article continues below advertisement

Masterson's lunch was a sandwich consisting of two slices of 100% wheat bread and American cheese. He also got two snack packs, fresh vegetables, and a sugar-free beverage.

His last meal of the day wasn't as bland.

danny masterson moved minimum security safety concerns charles manson
Source: MEGA

Masterson is serving 30 years behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Masterson's first dinner at CMC was a loaded baked potato with pinto beans, shredded cheese, and chopped green onions. His sides included a green salad with cucumbers and Italian dressing.

The incarcerated actor and the other inmates were also served a frozen vegetable cake (whatever that is) and a sugar-free beverage.

MORE ON:
Danny Masterson

RadarOnline.com told you — Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career in September 2023. He started his sentence at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles before being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano in December.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson moved minimum security safety concerns charles manson
Source: MEGA

Masterson has been transferred three times in two months.

From there, he was sent to Corcoran State Prison, which is the same penitentiary where killer cult leader Charles Manson was housed. RadarOnline.com did some digging and exposed Corcoran's history of gruesome violence, which included a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.

His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, who has since filed for divorce, reportedly found the transfer to the maximum security prison "very triggering."

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson estranged wife bijou spotted at christmas party
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson's ex, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after his sentence.

The reason behind Masterson's transfers is simple. North Kern is essentially a processing center where inmates stay until they are assigned to a prison. It was never going to be his permanent address.

Sources told TMZ that Corcoran was Masterson's secondary prison, with his primary being California Men's Colony. He was only sent to because there was no room at Colony. He was moved when space opened up.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.