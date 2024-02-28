Incarcerated Danny Masterson's First Meal After Prison Transfer Revealed!

Danny Masterson is remaining healthy behind bars. RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, which shows what the actor-turned-convicted rapist ate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the first day of his latest prison transfer.

As this outlet reported, Masterson was playing musical prisons instead of chairs. He was moved to three facilities in two months for several reasons, one being overcrowding, until he ended up at California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo to serve his 30-year sentence.