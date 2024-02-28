Incarcerated Danny Masterson's First Meal After Prison Transfer Revealed!
Danny Masterson is remaining healthy behind bars. RadarOnline.com has obtained the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) food menu, which shows what the actor-turned-convicted rapist ate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the first day of his latest prison transfer.
As this outlet reported, Masterson was playing musical prisons instead of chairs. He was moved to three facilities in two months for several reasons, one being overcrowding, until he ended up at California Men's Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo to serve his 30-year sentence.
Masterson was transferred to the minimum security prison on Friday, February 16. That morning, RadarOnline.com is told that prisoners were served Rice Krispies cereal, low-fat yogurt with fruit, bran muffin cake, and peanut butter.
The disgraced That '70s Show star and his new pals were also given milk and coffee to wash down their breakfast meal.
Masterson's lunch was a sandwich consisting of two slices of 100% wheat bread and American cheese. He also got two snack packs, fresh vegetables, and a sugar-free beverage.
His last meal of the day wasn't as bland.
Masterson's first dinner at CMC was a loaded baked potato with pinto beans, shredded cheese, and chopped green onions. His sides included a green salad with cucumbers and Italian dressing.
The incarcerated actor and the other inmates were also served a frozen vegetable cake (whatever that is) and a sugar-free beverage.
RadarOnline.com told you — Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career in September 2023. He started his sentence at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles before being transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano in December.
From there, he was sent to Corcoran State Prison, which is the same penitentiary where killer cult leader Charles Manson was housed. RadarOnline.com did some digging and exposed Corcoran's history of gruesome violence, which included a sadistic beheading that allegedly went unnoticed by guards.
His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, who has since filed for divorce, reportedly found the transfer to the maximum security prison "very triggering."
The reason behind Masterson's transfers is simple. North Kern is essentially a processing center where inmates stay until they are assigned to a prison. It was never going to be his permanent address.
Sources told TMZ that Corcoran was Masterson's secondary prison, with his primary being California Men's Colony. He was only sent to because there was no room at Colony. He was moved when space opened up.