Fast Food Feud: Wendy's Worker Arrested After Sucker Punching 67-Year-Old Customer Over Order Complaint

In the clip obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Kendrick could be seen at the register and later handing over three drinks to the customer, who apparently had an issue with his order.

The patron could be seen pointing to the beverages, although there was no audio so it could not be determined what he said.

Things took a violent turn shortly afterwards with Kendrick coming out from behind the counter to deliver a powerful right hook to the unsuspecting customer, who was licking his Frosty at the time. Kendrick saw the man lying on the ground before he walked behind the counter, grabbed some of his belongings and made a quick exit.