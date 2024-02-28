They're Out: Wendy Williams' Manager Will Selby and Publicist Shawn Zanotti 'No Longer Working' With Ailing Star

Wendy Williams is "no longer working" with her manager Will Selby and publicist Shawn Zanotti, who starred alongside the ailing talk show host in the controversial Lifetime documentary, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's been rumored that Zanotti has been out of the picture for a while; however, sources claimed her jeweler-turned-manager, Selby, is no longer connected to her professionally, although they are allegedly on speaking terms — and the split must have been recent because Selby confirmed to RadarOnline.com last week that he was still representing the star.