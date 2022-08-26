‘Left To Die’: Wendy Williams’ Lawyer Rips Talk Show Host's Ex-Financial Advisor Over Frozen Bank Account Drama

Wendy Williams’ ex-lawyer has come out swinging against those she believes leaked stories about the talk show host’s 22-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and accused others of leaving the talk show host “to die,” Radar has learned.

LaShawn Thomas, an attorney with ties to Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter, was hired by the talk show host last year. Wendy brought her on as she was not only dealing with health issues but was blocked from accessing her bank accounts at Wells Fargo.