More Money Woes: Wendy Williams Accused of Owing Uncle Sam $568k in Back Taxes on NYC Condo
Uncle Sam is coming for Wendy Williams. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the federal government hit the beloved former television host with a tax lien over her New York condo to the tune of over $560k.
The legal paperwork — dated January 17, 2024 — alleged that Williams owes $568,451.57 in back taxes on the pricey property, which she bought in 2021 for a whopping $4.5 million. The feds warned her to pay up or expect possible penalties and interest.
"As provided by section 6321, 6322, and 6323 of the Internal Revenue Code, we are giving a notice that taxes (including interest and penalties) have been assessed against the following-named taxpayer," the document recorded with the New York City Department of Finance on February 7 read.
The federal government also indicated it's been trying to collect for a while.
"We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes, and additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue."
Williams' money struggles were exposed in the controversial Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, which premiered last month. As RadarOnline.com reported, a court-ordered guardian stepped in to handle her finances after the embattled TV personality claimed Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts in 2022.
Williams filed a lawsuit demanding her funds be released. Wells Fargo hit back, claiming her financial advisor feared she was of “unsound mind” and could be financially exploited. The court then ordered Williams to be placed under guardianship, giving Sabrina Morrissey full control over her financial and health decisions.
Williams' family insisted they were cut out of the court proceedings despite their concerns about her welfare. In the documentary, her son, niece, nephew, and sister expressed worry about the people the fallen star had surrounded herself with. Williams even implied that someone was taking money from her in one scene.
Morrissey attempted to shut down the explosive documentary days before it aired by filing a lawsuit and restraining order against Lifetime's parent company — but her last-minute legal efforts didn't work. Besides Williams' financial issues, her health is also a big concern.
Last month, her team issued a press release announcing she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which impacts communication, cognitive function, and language. Williams' son claimed his mom's condition was alcohol-induced.
Williams was revealed to be in a treatment center, where she's allegedly been since Lifetime's production wrapped in April 2023.