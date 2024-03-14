More Money Woes: Wendy Williams Accused of Owing Uncle Sam $568k in Back Taxes on NYC Condo

The legal paperwork — dated January 17, 2024 — alleged that Williams owes $568,451.57 in back taxes on the pricey property, which she bought in 2021 for a whopping $4.5 million. The feds warned her to pay up or expect possible penalties and interest.

Uncle Sam is coming for Wendy Williams . Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the federal government hit the beloved former television host with a tax lien over her New York condo to the tune of over $560k.

"As provided by section 6321, 6322, and 6323 of the Internal Revenue Code, we are giving a notice that taxes (including interest and penalties) have been assessed against the following-named taxpayer," the document recorded with the New York City Department of Finance on February 7 read.

The federal government also indicated it's been trying to collect for a while.

"We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes, and additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue."