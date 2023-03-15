Vocally-Challenged Bon Jovi 'Begged' Sober Richie Sambora To Come Back & Perform For Potential Reunion
Jon Bon Jovi is determined for sober rocker Richie Sambora to rejoin his former bandmates, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned as the frontman struggles with "vocal fry."
"Richie always harmonized perfectly with Jon but can carry the load himself, basically singing lead," an insider close to the classic-era guitarist spilled, claiming there is some lingering tension although it does not appear to be enough to make Sambora say no.
"Richie considered Jon like a brother until everything fell apart," a source confided. "He hoped the day would come when Jon would come back to him hat in hand."
Sambora, who played with the hit group from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, recently said he has no "malice" toward his former bandmates and feels "a second obligation" to their adoring fans to hit the stage again.
He reminisced on their accomplishments and noted that not many bands were able to do what they did over the years.
The rocker, who recently appeared on The Masked Singer and was unveiled as Jacket Potato, said he was open to joining forces with the band again after wowing the crowd at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2018.
"Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather," Sambora said while chatting with host Leona Graham on Absolute Radio.
"I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really."
Sambora hinted his big comeback may happen at England's Glastonbury Festival in June while dishing that he is feeling creatively inspired to write new music.
"It galls [Richie] that Jon would have never asked him back if he wasn't desperate," a source claimed. "But he still wants to resume his rightful place in the band he'd helped make one of the biggest in the world."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Sambora and Bon Jovi for comment.