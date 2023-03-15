Vocally-Challenged Bon Jovi 'Begged' Sober Richie Sambora To Come Back & Perform For Potential Reunion 

"Richie considered Jon like a brother until everything fell apart," a source confided. "He hoped the day would come when Jon would come back to him hat in hand."

Sambora, who played with the hit group from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, recently said he has no "malice" toward his former bandmates and feels "a second obligation" to their adoring fans to hit the stage again.

He reminisced on their accomplishments and noted that not many bands were able to do what they did over the years.