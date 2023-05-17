Desperate Vladimir Putin Offers Foreigners Citizenship in Exchange for One-Year Military Stint in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is now offering foreigners free Russian citizenship in exchange for fighting in Ukraine for the duration of one year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a desperate effort to come shortly after it was estimated at least 200,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine since the conflict started in February 2022, Putin reportedly signed a decree on Tuesday promising citizenship to foreigners willing to fight.
According to Daily Star, the scheme will allow volunteers and their families to qualify for free Russian citizenship via a simpler application when compared to the usual system that requires the procurement of a residence permit.
The new decree signed by Putin on Tuesday is also a sudden change from a previous piece of legislation that required all volunteers looking to fight in Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship to have had at least six months already spent in some form of military combat.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this sudden development comes just weeks after Putin announced that nearly 150,000 additional troops were being mobilized into Ukraine to make up for the devastating losses suffered over the course of the last 15 months of fighting.
That draft, which was launched on April 1 and is scheduled to continue until July 15, was initiated in an effort to recruit approximately 147,000 additional men aged between 18 and 27 to take up arms and join the ongoing war effort on the frontlines in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Putin also recently signed a new piece of legislation that completely removed the upper age limit for new soldiers drafted into the Russian military.
Putin’s desperate decision to remove the upper age limit for soldiers, as well as his decision to offer free citizenship in exchange for a one-year military stint in Ukraine, also comes after the Russian leader already began forming both a “Kid Army” and a “Dad Army” to make up for the shocking amount of lost Russian troops.
According to one Kremlin official, Putin’s “Dad Army” will be utilized to “drive ammunition or medical supplies” from “point A to point B” on the frontlines of Ukraine.
The Russian president’s “Kid Army” – which is reportedly made up of cadets as young as 16 – recently came under fire after Putin was accused of violating the laws and customs of war by recruiting soldiers younger than 18 years of age.