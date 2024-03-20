Vladimir Putin 'Obsessed' With New Artificial Intelligence Tech That 'Could Destroy the West' From the Moon: Report
Vladimir Putin was said to be “obsessed” with new artificial intelligence technology that could allegedly “destroy the West” from a military base located on the moon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Putin, 71, won his re-election campaign in Russia earlier this week, sources familiar with the desperate despot revealed that Putin was “obsessed” with artificial intelligence.
According to one insider, Putin recently became “obsessed” with an artificial intelligence system that could allegedly “operate anti-missile systems from the moon.”
"Putin, increasingly cocky these days, is now clearly obsessed with AI, as if AI could really construct and operate anti-missile systems from the moon,” Professor Anthony Glees told Daily Star on Tuesday.
“To rely on AI where the future of our planet is at stake would be madness,” Professor Glees continued. "What if there were a glitch and they took out Moscow and Beijing by mistake?”
“Someone has sold him AI as the answer to all his considerable problems,” he concluded. “Well, it isn't.”
Professor Glees went on to describe Putin’s artificial intelligence plans as “dangerous lunacy.”
He also ridiculed the recent reports that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were teaming up to construct a nuclear moon base.
“Xi teaming up with Putin to take control of space and, in this way, take control of planet Earth to become the masters of the 21st Century,” Glees scoffed on Tuesday. “The axis of sinister evil is degenerating into an axis of dangerous lunacy."
Both Russia and China recently confirmed that their joint plans to construct a nuclear base on the moon were “almost ready.”
"Today we are seriously considering a project – somewhere at the turn of 2033-2035 – to deliver and install a power unit on the lunar surface together with our Chinese colleagues," Russia’s Roscosmos director general Yury Borisov said earlier this month regarding the project.
"This is a very serious challenge,” he acknowledged. “It should be done in automatic mode, without the presence of humans.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s new “obsession” with artificial intelligence and the plan to construct a nuclear base on the moon with China came just months after Russia failed its first moon mission in 47 years last year.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft, which was launched into orbit this past summer, ultimately spun out of control and crashed onto the moon’s surface on August 19.
“No one is going to fold their arms, and we are determined to continue the lunar program,” Borisov said following the embarrassing space blunder.
“Moreover,” he continued, “we are considering the possibility of shifting the Luna-26 and Luna-27 missions to the left in order to get the results we need as quickly as possible.”
As for China, they are still working to put the first Chinese astronaut on the moon by the year 2030.