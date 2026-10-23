Vinnie Jones Says King Charles Should Have Stepped Aside for William and Kate After Royal Rules ‘Changed’: ‘They Should Be King and Queen’
Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:57 a.m. ET
Vinnie Jones believes King Charles should have stepped aside after Queen Elizabeth II's death so Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could have become king and queen.
The actor and former professional footballer shared his opinion during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, where he described himself as a "massive royalist" and a traditionalist.
Jones said his views are rooted in his belief that the monarchy should preserve its long-standing customs.
His comments focused on Charles' relationship with Camilla and the changes to rules surrounding remarriage after divorce.
Vinnie Jones Says Charles Should Have Given Way to William
Jones explained his position after host Louis Theroux asked about the actor's decision to have Winston Churchill rather than Charles represented in a tattoo.
The conversation turned to Jones' support for William and Catherine and his belief that Charles should have made way for the younger couple.
"I was hoping that he would have done the right thing and said, 'Thank you very much. We're going to step aside,' and William and Kate are going to be the king and queen," Jones said. "That, to me, was my Britain."
Jones also argued that Charles had gone against established tradition because the rules surrounding divorce and remarriage had changed.
"You see, I think [Charles] went against the grain," he told Theroux. "I think they moved the goalposts for him with Camilla, and I'm a William and Kate supporter now. I think they've done it right."
Charles and Camilla's Marriage Became a Point of Debate
Charles and Camilla had both previously been married when they wed in 2005. Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 until their divorce was finalized in 1996, while Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 to 1995.
The rules surrounding divorced people remarrying in the Church of England had changed before Charles and Camilla's wedding.
In 2002, the church introduced circumstances under which divorced people could marry again in church while a former spouse was still living.
Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005, followed by a service of prayer and dedication at St. George's Chapel.
William Remains First in Line to the Throne
Charles became king following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022. William is now first in line to succeed his father, with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following him in the line of succession.
The rules of succession have also changed in recent years. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 ended the previous system of male-preference succession, allowing a firstborn daughter to retain her place ahead of younger brothers.
Jones acknowledged during the podcast that rules can change, with Theroux noting that "times change, rules change." The actor said he has also challenged rules in his own life but maintained that he still wished Charles had stepped aside.