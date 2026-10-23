Vinnie Jones Says King Charles Should Have Stepped Aside for William and Kate After Royal Rules ‘Changed’: ‘They Should Be King and Queen’

Vinnie Jones believes King Charles should have stepped aside after Queen Elizabeth II's death so Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, could have become king and queen.

The actor and former professional footballer shared his opinion during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, where he described himself as a "massive royalist" and a traditionalist.

Jones said his views are rooted in his belief that the monarchy should preserve its long-standing customs.

His comments focused on Charles' relationship with Camilla and the changes to rules surrounding remarriage after divorce.