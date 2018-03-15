Jen’s Shame! Ex Justin Theroux’s Brother Once Arrested For DUI, Cocaine

Did Jennifer Aniston know about her estranged husband Justin Theroux‘s dark family past?

The actor, who split from his famous wife last month, has remained mum about his younger brother’s shocking arrest, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Radar, Sebastien Theroux was arrested in Virginia for driving under the influence and possession of cocaine on April 23, 2010.

Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department told Radar officers stopped Sebastien, who was 20 years old at the time, at 1:11 a.m that night.

“Theroux was arrested for driving under the influence, and he was also charged with a drug/narcotic violation,” Curott told Radar.

“It was Theroux’s second DUI offense within a five-year period, and he was held on a $3000 bond.”

He appeared in Charlottesville-Albemarle Drug Court on October 7, 2010, where he entered a guilty plea and refused his right to a trial.

SEE THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS

Sebastien was convicted of possession of a controlled substance Lisdexamfetamine, a stimulant used to treat ADHD, and cocaine possession. He was ordered to complete a drug court program.

After Sebastien successfully completed the program in November 2011, the judge dismissed the charges.

Justin’s younger brother caught fans’ attention in 2013, when the tall, dark and handsome hottie was spotted walking down the streets of New York with his famous sibling, who was dating Jennifer at the time.

Sebastien seems to have followed in his brother’s footsteps and also works in the entertainment industry. He was a production assistant on hit TV shows including Quantico and Crashing.

The brothers’ filmmaker cousin released a BBC documentary titled Louis Theroux: Dark States, highlighting the opiate epidemic and the public’s struggles with drug addiction.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.