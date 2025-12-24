EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Victoria Beckham Wants a Grandchild! Fashion Designer Pressures Son Cruz, 20, to Marry Girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Start a Family
Dec. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is pushing hard for her 20-year-old kid, Cruz [Beckham], to take the next step with his girlfriend, so the Spice Girl turned fashion designer can achieve her dream of becoming a grandmother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Beckham, 51, adores singer Jackie Apostel, 29, who's been dating her youngest son since April 2024.
Sources say the former Posh Spice and her soccer legend hubby, David [Beckham], aren't bothered by the duo's age gap and have given the romance two thumbs-up as they keep their fingers and toes crossed for the pitter-patter of tiny feet.
Family Ties Shift Again
They're reportedly still estranged from son Brooklyn, 26, due to an alleged feud between his actress wife, Nicola Peltz, and Victoria.
Meanwhile, Jackie has gushed about being "in awe" of her prospective mother-in-law, and Victoria offered support to the younger gal as she navigated a health crisis that saw her undergo back surgery.
"Victoria can see how happy Jackie makes Cruz, and she's said she'd love it if they tie the knot," an insider shared.
Victoria's Desire To Be A Grandmother
While Victoria, who also shares son Romeo Beckham, 23, and daughter Harper Beckham, 14, with her hubby, has achieved professional success, sources say her fondest wish is for grandkids – and Cruz seems most likely to make that happen.
"She and David were both very young when they got married and started their family, so it makes sense she'd be all for her own kids taking that same path," the insider added.
"She thinks Jackie will make a great mom and daughter-in-law – and she's not shy about saying it."