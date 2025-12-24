EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Victoria Beckham Wants a Grandchild! Fashion Designer Pressures Son Cruz, 20, to Marry Girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Start a Family

Victoria Beckham is pushing hard for her 20-year-old kid, Cruz [Beckham], to take the next step with his girlfriend, so the Spice Girl turned fashion designer can achieve her dream of becoming a grandmother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beckham, 51, adores singer Jackie Apostel, 29, who's been dating her youngest son since April 2024.

Sources say the former Posh Spice and her soccer legend hubby, David [Beckham], aren't bothered by the duo's age gap and have given the romance two thumbs-up as they keep their fingers and toes crossed for the pitter-patter of tiny feet.