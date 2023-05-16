‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Oliver Saunders Served With Legal Papers Demanding Child Support for 2-year-old Son
Vanderpump Rules star Oliver Saunders has been officially served with legal papers demanding he pays up to cover support for his 2-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the State of Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (NDWSS) served Oliver with court documents on April 23.
The process server hired said he personally handed Oliver, whose mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, the paperwork at a home in Las Vegas.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, NDWSS initially filed a legal case against Oliver back in July 2022. The suit was brought on behalf of Oliver’s ex Samantha.
Oliver and Samantha share a son named Oliver Lucas Saunders Jr who was born in February 2020. In the paperwork, the agency said there is no current child support order in place. However, it demanded Oliver be ordered to pay support and pay retroactive support from March 2020 to current.
Earlier this year, The Sun broke the story that Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha on September 14, 2022. His his petition, he told the court there was “no possibility of reconciliation.”
In his filing, he noted, “During the course of said marriage, the tastes, mental disposition, views, likes, and dislikes of [Oliver] and [Samantha] have become so widely divergent that the parties have become incompatible in marriage to such an extent that it is impossible for them to live together as husband and wife and that the incompatibility between them is so great there is no possibility of reconciliation.”
Oliver has yet to respond to the new case in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Oliver and Samantha recently got into a public back and forth after she discovered he hooked up with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.
Samantha took to social media to blast Oliver. She said ever since he started working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant in Las Vegas things had been rough.
“I have been told to stay SILENT! DIVORCE — @iamoliversaunders since Oliver has started working at @vanderpumpparis he has disrespected me and my kids in every way possible,” she said “He has made jokes about my mental health and suicidal thoughts with coworkers. He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant.”
“He [continues] to lie to me and say he wanted to work on things but behind my back continue to talk bad about me and disown being a stepdad,” Samantha, who has three other children from a previous relationship, wrote. “When I met Oliver and fell in love [with] him, I had no idea the demons he was battling — Because I loved this man and saw everything he was [capable] of I stayed and trusted him.”
Oliver has yet to comment on the child support case.