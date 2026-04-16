EXCLUSIVE: How Sitcom Sweetheart Valerie Bertinelli's Endless Heartbreaks May Be Too Much for Her to Bear

Lonesome Valerie Bertinelli has been reliving her life's lowest points as worried pals fear she's on the edge of a breakdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sitcom sweetheart – famed as bouncy Barbara Cooper in the '70s series One Day at a Time before becoming a food show host – has endured endless heartbreak in recent years.

As readers know, Bertinelli's stormy 10-year marriage to financial planner Tom Vitale ended in a nasty divorce in 2022.