EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: How U.S. Has Blocked a Wave of Student Spies — As State Department Cracks Down on Chinese Infiltrators

Thousands of Chinese spies masquerading as college students are being denied entry to the U.S. after a series of RadarOnline.com exposés detailing how the communist country's government has used our educational system to slip its undercover agents into America undetected.

In 2020, a U.S. media outlet revealed the scheme by China's People's Liberation Army to plant its operatives at our country's top schools and research centers in a coordinated plan to steal American intellectual property.

Experts said an estimated 10,000 Chinese students are actually Communist Party soldiers tasked with pilfering technology, health and defense secrets. They've also been accused in more nefarious plots.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently arrested two Chinese nationals linked to the University of Michigan for "agro-terrorism."

They were caught smuggling a toxic fungus responsible for billions of dollars in agriculture-related losses every year into the country.