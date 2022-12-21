Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack
The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders.
According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov.
As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces sent to the front lines of Ukraine dwindled quickly. As a result, top Russian military officers like General Gerasimov were ordered to take on the fight beside the front-line soldiers.
Upon learning this intel, Ukraine allegedly held closed-door meetings on the topic of striking the general and taking out top Russian officials.
The Ukrainian army relied on assistance from the U.S. military to carry out a successful mission — but their plan was met with resistance.
"We told them not to do it," the anonymous U.S. insider stated. "We were like, ‘Hey, that’s too much.'"
Allegedly, the U.S. military discovered that the top Russian general was being sent to the front lines and relayed the crucial tip to Ukraine officials. That being said, the U.S. declined the ask from Ukraine to assist in killing the general to avoid going to war with Russia.
Despite being warned by U.S. officials that the attack would cause more chaos in the country — that's been hammered with devastation since being invaded by Russia in February 2022 — Ukraine carried on with its plan.
The Ukrainian military uncovered the location of General Gerasimov and launched an attack on his location.
Several Russian soldiers were killed in the attack, but the general was unharmed. A commander of one Russian military unit claimed that 70% of his unit had either died or fled.
"In this whole time, nothing has changed," the Russian commander said. "They have not learned - they have not drawn any conclusions from their mistakes."
"Nobody is going to stay alive," the commander continued. "One way or another, one weapon or another is going to kill you."