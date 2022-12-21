Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack

According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov.

As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces sent to the front lines of Ukraine dwindled quickly. As a result, top Russian military officers like General Gerasimov were ordered to take on the fight beside the front-line soldiers.

Upon learning this intel, Ukraine allegedly held closed-door meetings on the topic of striking the general and taking out top Russian officials.

The Ukrainian army relied on assistance from the U.S. military to carry out a successful mission — but their plan was met with resistance.