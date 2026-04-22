EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: UFOs Took Our Nukes! Whistleblower Reveals How Alien Spacecraft Shut Down US Defenses

The shocking revelations come from retired officer Robert Salas, 85, who was in charge of launching the deadly missiles "if given the order" at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967 during the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

A former Air Force officer charged he was forced to sign a gag order silencing him about a chilling UFO encounter that resulted in America's nuclear missiles being disabled by extraterrestrials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Salas and a partner were in the launch room on March 24, around 10 p.m., he recalled, when "the main guard calls down, [and] says, 'Sir, we've been seeing some strange lights in the sky, flying overhead.'"

The guard insisted the lights weren't Soviet aircraft and Salas said he figured it was a prank until minutes later when the guard called again, "screaming into the phone. He's yelling. He's babbling. He's frightened."

After calming him, the guard told Salas the bizarre craft was hovering over the front gate, giving off a "pulsating reddish light."

Salas said the guard asked what to do next, and he told him, "Do whatever you have to do."

Alarmed, Salas woke his partner, who was napping, and "all of a sudden," a loud warning horn went off that something was wrong with the missiles.