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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: UFOs Took Our Nukes! Whistleblower Reveals How Alien Spacecraft Shut Down US Defenses

A former Air Force officer charged he was forced to sign a gag order silencing him about a chilling UFO encounter
Source: MEGA

A former Air Force officer charged he was forced to sign a gag order silencing him about a chilling UFO encounter

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April 22 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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A former Air Force officer charged he was forced to sign a gag order silencing him about a chilling UFO encounter that resulted in America's nuclear missiles being disabled by extraterrestrials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking revelations come from retired officer Robert Salas, 85, who was in charge of launching the deadly missiles "if given the order" at Montana's Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967 during the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

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Former Air Force officer Robert Salas said guards reported 'strange lights' hovering over Malmstrom Air Force Base during a 1967 Cold War incident.
Source: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE/FACEBOOK

Former Air Force officer Robert Salas said guards reported 'strange lights' hovering over Malmstrom Air Force Base during a 1967 Cold War incident.

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Salas and a partner were in the launch room on March 24, around 10 p.m., he recalled, when "the main guard calls down, [and] says, 'Sir, we've been seeing some strange lights in the sky, flying overhead.'"

The guard insisted the lights weren't Soviet aircraft and Salas said he figured it was a prank until minutes later when the guard called again, "screaming into the phone. He's yelling. He's babbling. He's frightened."

After calming him, the guard told Salas the bizarre craft was hovering over the front gate, giving off a "pulsating reddish light."

Salas said the guard asked what to do next, and he told him, "Do whatever you have to do."

Alarmed, Salas woke his partner, who was napping, and "all of a sudden," a loud warning horn went off that something was wrong with the missiles.

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Missiles Go Dark Amid UFO Sighting

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Salas claimed all 10 nuclear missiles suddenly went offline after a UFO was spotted near the facility.
Source: MEGA

Salas claimed all 10 nuclear missiles suddenly went offline after a UFO was spotted near the facility.

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"We looked at the board, and sure enough, one of them went from green to red. No ability to launch," Salas recalled. "Then, very quickly thereafter, bing bing bing bing, all 10 of them went down. They all went red."

He instantly sent guards out to the missile silos, and from a mile away, they spied the lights hovering above the launch areas.

"They were scared to death," he said. "They didn't want to go any further. They were so frightened of these things."

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UFOs Display ‘Impossible’ Flight Abilities

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Salas alleged military investigators later forced him to sign a gag order following the unexplained missile shutdown.
Source: MEGA

Salas alleged military investigators later forced him to sign a gag order following the unexplained missile shutdown.

Later, guards told him that days earlier they'd seen the strange craft, which had impossible abilities to suddenly change direction, perform sharp 90-degree turns and fly without any sound.

He added an investigation was unable to discover how the missiles, which had anti-jamming devices, had been shut down. "They had no idea how this [jamming] signal could have been injected into each of the missiles," said Salas.

Military investigators later reportedly forced him and his partner to sign gag orders concerning the incident.

Salas believes the UFOs are from "another civilization out there that is visiting us and are concerned about us destroying this planet through nuclear war, for many reasons, probably some we don't even understand."

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