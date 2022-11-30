Tyra Banks Hangs Onto 'DWTS' Hosting Gig By A Thread As Diva Antics Are 'Rubbing' Staffers The 'Wrong Way'
Tyra Banks' antics on the Dancing With the Stars set has upset some staffers, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim she is "on the verge" of being axed from her hosting gig.
Throughout this season, many viewers have taken to Twitter declaring how they want Banks to relinquish her duties following a series of perceived slip-ups including mispronouncing people's names, awkward exchanges, and stealing the show.
"People have had enough — including the judges, who are often her scapegoat when she messes up," an insider with behind-the-scenes knowledge claimed. "Her gaffes are embarrassing, and she doesn't seem to show remorse for getting names mixed up."
When it comes to the criticism on social media, the insider claimed that "bosses are giving serious thought to caving into the [firing] pleas — even though Len Goodman just retired as head judge."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to show execs for comment.
In late October, fans noticed that Goodman and Banks had a seemingly tense moment after Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas finished performing their Argentine Tango.
"You just moved across the floor with effortless ease," raved Goodman. "I was transported to some club in Argentina."
Banks poked fun at his commentary while stating the audience had made a sound, asking, "What you talking about a club?"
"I don't know what you're talking about," he fired back.
RadarOnline.com can confirm it didn't take long for viewers to sound off.
"Len saying to Tyra 'I don't know what you're talking about' is amazing. We feel you Len idk what she's saying most of the time," one wrote.
"LOOOOOOOL Len's finally had enough of Tyra," a second quipped after the October 31 show.
"Since she started, thinks it's a 'Fashion Show' about HER. Since they put THIS in Tom and Erin's places, don't watch any more," another wrote, while others defended the America's Next Top Model icon for bringing added flair and fun to the series.
Despite some awkward TV moments, RadarOnline.com has learned that sources said it's unlikely for Banks to just waltz away from the gig without a "hefty severance payout."