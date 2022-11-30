Tyra Banks Hangs Onto 'DWTS' Hosting Gig By A Thread As Diva Antics Are 'Rubbing' Staffers The 'Wrong Way'

Throughout this season, many viewers have taken to Twitter declaring how they want Banks to relinquish her duties following a series of perceived slip-ups including mispronouncing people's names, awkward exchanges, and stealing the show.

"People have had enough — including the judges, who are often her scapegoat when she messes up," an insider with behind-the-scenes knowledge claimed. "Her gaffes are embarrassing, and she doesn't seem to show remorse for getting names mixed up."