'I Can See Blood': Chilling Audio Reveals Grim Crime Scene As Cops Rush Into Tulsa Medical Center During Active Shooting
Within minutes of a 911 call about an active shooter coming into dispatchers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police had rushed into the facility and the gunman was dead.
“Shot fired,” an officer on scene said on police radio traffic obtained by Radar, “we see blood on the ground.”
Minutes later, the police confirmed the alleged shooter — a black man with a dark-colored jacket armed with a rifle and a handgun — was dead and the shooting was over. It is the latest in a string of mass killings.
Within weeks, shootings have been carried out in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, and left the country shaken. It has led to calls for increased gun control and mental health care. But as politicians debate the next steps, another shooing happened.
More and more calls started to come into 911 and police responded to the scene.
Within minutes, officers arrived and talked about getting shields to protect themselves as they entered the facility. The suspect information was relayed to police as they prepared entry. To date, the alleged gunman’s name has not been released.
Police at the building and reported hearing more shots and prepared their entry.
“We have shots fired inside the building we are going to make entry,” an officer said, as another told him to stop talking on the radio.
Authorities entered the facility soon after receiving calls and reported to others what they were seeing.
“I can see blood and I can hear somebody moaning,” one officer said about a room in the facility.
Police worked to clear the medical center and find the shooter as they reported injuries among the people inside. Within 10 minutes of the first calls coming in, police reported the alleged shooter was dead as they found a person holding two guns.
“The shooter is D.O.A.,” one officer said. Police would later say that the shooter took his own life, according to reports.
Officers continued to clear the facility on each floor as another reminded people they were working to make sure there weren’t more suspects in the facility.
“We do have multiple people down,” an officer said.
The end result included four people dead and the shooter who allegedly took his own life. The names of the victims have not been released. The number of physically wounded unknown; the mental toll on the people inside the facility countless.
Authorities said they believe the shooter targeted the facility and the attack wasn’t random.
An attack that appears to be repeating with more frequency across America.