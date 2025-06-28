EXCLUSIVE: Tubby Tucker Carlson Sparks Huge Worries Over his Health as He Sends Waistline Ballooning By Packing on 50Lbs
Loudmouth Tucker Carlson's ballooning ego is now matched by his expanding waistline – and sources revealed friends fear he's eating himself into an early grave after packing on at least 50 pounds.
"He's completely let himself go," a source told RadarOnline.com. "You just have to see his face to see how bloated he's gotten. He's really veering into dangerous territory."
The fallen Fox News firebrand, 56, is hosting his own weekly show online since being booted from the network in 2023 – but an insider said all the downtime has him "comfort-eating like there's no tomorrow."
Eating His Emotions
"He's always had an ego the size of Texas, but now he's got the belly to match," our insider said. "Tucker used to be pretty active and image-conscious, but now he's stress-eating junk food, skipping workouts and hiding out in baggy shirts."
Photos snapped of the once-slender talking head reveal a noticeable paunch, puffier cheeks, and what one observer calls a "turkey neck transformation."
According to diet guru Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Carlson, the widening windbag appears to have added a good 50 pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame.
Cover-Up
"Packing on 50 pounds, especially at his age, puts him at risk for serious issues like diabetes, heart disease and stroke," warned the doc.
Sources say the newsman's biggest issue is he's got no one telling him to tighten up now that he's been shunned by mainstream media.
Our source added: "He's living off the grid, doing his own media thing, and there's no one giving it to him straight.
"He can get as fat as he likes because he's surrounded by yes-men and flunkies.
"Everyone is worried he's putting his health in serious jeopardy."