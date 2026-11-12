Trump's Next Press Sec.: Conservative Commentator Emerges as New Favorite to Snag Gig After White House Leak

Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson is gaining support inside President Donald Trump's administration as a possible replacement for White House press secretary Katie Zacharia.

Several insiders have reportedly recommended Ferguson for the position, making him one of the leading contenders as Trump weighs his next appointment.

According to Fox News Digital, multiple people have raised Ferguson's name with the president.

Trump is reportedly leaning toward choosing a man for the job, although sources say he has yet to commit to Ferguson. The commentator has also acknowledged the speculation, saying he would be honored to serve but has not discussed the position directly with Trump.