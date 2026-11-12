Trump's Next Press Sec.: Conservative Commentator Emerges as New Favorite to Snag Gig After White House Leak
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 12:08 p.m. ET
Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson is gaining support inside President Donald Trump's administration as a possible replacement for White House press secretary Katie Zacharia.
Several insiders have reportedly recommended Ferguson for the position, making him one of the leading contenders as Trump weighs his next appointment.
According to Fox News Digital, multiple people have raised Ferguson's name with the president.
Trump is reportedly leaning toward choosing a man for the job, although sources say he has yet to commit to Ferguson. The commentator has also acknowledged the speculation, saying he would be honored to serve but has not discussed the position directly with Trump.
Ben Ferguson's Name Gains Support Inside the White House
Fox News Digital reported on November 10 that a source close to Trump confirmed Ferguson had been discussed repeatedly as a potential press secretary.
"His name has been brought up to the president by many people," the source said.
A second person familiar with the discussions also described Ferguson as a frontrunner. According to the report, Trump's preference for a male candidate has become a factor in the search. However, the president has not settled on Ferguson.
"POTUS is not sold on the idea," another source told Fox News Digital.
A senior White House official also praised Ferguson's willingness to defend Trump during television appearances, calling him "one of loudest supporters of President Trump in the 21st century."
The official argued that Ferguson could be an effective spokesperson for the administration, particularly when responding to criticism from Democrats and the media.
Ferguson Says He Would Be Honored to Take the Position
Ferguson has also addressed the possibility of joining Trump's communications team. During a November 10 appearance on Fox News, he acknowledged that his name had been discussed but stressed that he had not received a direct offer.
"Look, my name has been floated around there. I haven't talked to the president directly about this," he said.
He added that he would welcome the opportunity if Trump approached him about the position. "If the president calls and offers me the job, I would be honored to serve the president," Ferguson said.
The commentator also argued that Trump needed a strong team prepared to defend his administration and respond to Democratic criticism.
Ferguson hosts the nationally syndicated The Ben Ferguson Show and the Ben Ferguson Podcast. He also appears as a political commentator on CNN. According to his iHeartRadio biography, he started his radio career in Memphis at 13 and launched his nationally syndicated program in 2004.
Scott Jennings and Other Names Are Also in Consideration
Ferguson is not the only conservative media personality whose name has surfaced in connection with the vacancy. CNN contributor Scott Jennings, who previously worked in former President George W. Bush's administration, has also been discussed as a possible candidate.
A source told Fox News Digital that Trump "keeps going back and forth on Scott Jennings," although the person expressed doubt that Jennings would ultimately get the position.
Other names mentioned in the report include White House communications director Steven Cheung, Breitbart chief Matthew Boyle and former Bush administration press secretary Ari Fleischer. While several candidates have reportedly been discussed, Ferguson currently has the strongest momentum among the names highlighted in the report.
Prediction markets have also reflected the growing interest in Ferguson. On November 11, Kalshi placed him at 25%, ahead of Hogan Gidley at 17% and Jennings at 9%.
Those figures reflect traders' expectations rather than an official indication of whom Trump intends to appoint.
Trump Is Searching for a Replacement After Two Departures
The vacancy follows two changes in Trump's press office. Karoline Leavitt left the position on August 27, 2026, saying she wanted to spend more time with her young family. Trump subsequently selected Katie Zacharia, but her appointment lasted just five days.
Reuters reported that Zacharia was removed on October 16 after facing criticism over her first briefing and questions about her professional credentials. Trump had earlier encouraged her to reconsider the position.
Trump also briefly suggested that UFC CEO Dana White could take over the job. On November 7, the president announced on Truth Social that he had offered White the position and suggested that several UFC fighters could serve as his assistants.
However, Trump subsequently clarified that the offer was a joke. White also appeared alongside the president at the White House briefing room on November 9, where he made clear that he had "zero political aspirations."
For now, Ferguson remains among the leading names being discussed, but Trump has not announced his choice. His next appointment will fill a position that has seen two departures in less than three months.