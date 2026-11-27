Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow After It's Discovered 'The View' Dropped Political Guests and Pulled On-Air Clips Amid Fears of Retaliation
Nov. 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's administration has suffered a legal setback after a federal judge intervened in a battle over ABC's broadcast licenses, as the network revealed it scrapped political guests and withheld footage from The View amid fears of government retaliation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued a 45-page ruling on November 25, denying the FCC's request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by ABC, Disney, and eight television stations.
'The View' Under Federal Investigation
The judge also granted part of the broadcasters' request for a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking the FCC's early license renewal proceedings.
ABC and Disney accused the agency of using its regulatory powers to punish the network for broadcasting content critical of Trump and the Republican Party.
The FCC launched an investigation into The View in February 2026 following a U.S. Senate candidate's appearance, questioning whether the show violated federal rules requiring equal airtime opportunities for qualified political candidates.
Co-Hosts' Political Donations Under Scrutiny
Despite receiving an exemption from those requirements in 2002, ABC began evaluating whether political guests' appearances could jeopardize its broadcast licenses.
According to the filing, "no candidate for public office has appeared on The View" since the investigation began, and the network passed on several potential political bookings. ABC also acknowledged withholding clips it otherwise would have aired during the show's popular Hot Topics segment and opening sequence.
In July, the FCC demanded two years' worth of internal communications concerning political candidates, along with political donation records involving the show's staff and co-hosts.
The agency also requested information about employees' and co-hosts' political donations.
Trump Calls for ABC's Licenses to Be Revoked
Similar demands extended to Good Morning America, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. The court documents also highlighted the White House's "Media Offenders" webpage, which featured The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro.
Goldberg faced criticism over Trump's White House ballroom, while Behar was singled out for remarks about the president and his supporters.
The ruling detailed Trump's repeated calls for ABC to lose its broadcasting licenses, dating back to the September 2024 presidential debate against then-Vice President Kamala Harris. In August 2025, Trump accused ABC and NBC of unfairly covering Republicans, declaring their licenses should be revoked.
Judge Warns FCC Against Retaliation
The documents also referenced a White House spokesperson who branded one of The View's co-hosts "an irrelevant loser" and suggested the program could be pulled off the air.
The FCC ordered eight ABC stations to submit early license renewal applications in April 2026, although none were due until at least 2028. The agency cited an ongoing investigation into Disney's employment practices.
AliKhan found ABC and Disney had demonstrated they were likely to succeed on their First Amendment retaliation claim. "This is not a close case," the judge wrote while weighing the public interest in granting the injunction.
She added: "Defendants may not retaliate against or punish Plaintiffs and other broadcast license holders for disfavored speech." The ruling does not prevent the FCC from pursuing other lawful investigations into the network.
The lawsuit remains ongoing.