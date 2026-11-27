Despite receiving an exemption from those requirements in 2002, ABC began evaluating whether political guests' appearances could jeopardize its broadcast licenses.

According to the filing, "no candidate for public office has appeared on The View" since the investigation began, and the network passed on several potential political bookings. ABC also acknowledged withholding clips it otherwise would have aired during the show's popular Hot Topics segment and opening sequence.

In July, the FCC demanded two years' worth of internal communications concerning political candidates, along with political donation records involving the show's staff and co-hosts.

The agency also requested information about employees' and co-hosts' political donations.